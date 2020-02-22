Jane Turner savours second Sunshine Ladies Tour success in South Africa

Lothians golfer Jane Turner has tasted success in South Africa for the second time in her professional career.

Turner triumphed in the South African Women's Masters on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, beating home player Cara Gorlei at the third extra hole in a sudden-death play-off at San Lameer Country Club.

The Scot had started the day with a three-shot lead, but found herself trailing playing partner Gorlei by two shots with three holes to play before making crucial birdies at the 16th and 18th.

The pair finished with one-under-par 215 totals, with Turner eventually prevailing in the play-off with a par as she added to her breakthrough win on the circuit in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge just under a year ago.

“I had to hole a long putt to get into the playoff, which was a fantastic feeling,” said Turner. “That was the hole we played in the play-off.

"Every single tee shot I hit in the play-off, there was only a three-yard difference to what I had left in for my approaches. So I had the approach dialled in by the end of the play-off.

“I am hugely honoured to win the Standard Bank SA Women’s Masters. A number of really great golfers have won this title in the past, and I’m so thrilled to add my name to the winner’s list.

“I achieved my first win this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s my last one. My main goal was to win, but now that I’ve done it I can go on and win more.

"There are four more tournaments on the Sunshine Ladies Tour before I go back home to Europe, so it’s already been a great start to the season.”

On the Ladies European Tour, Gemma Dryburgh is in the mix heading into the final round of the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort in Coffs Harbour.

The Beaconsfield-based Aberdonian sits fourth on 11-under-par, four shots off the lead, after carding a 67 in the third round of the circuit's season-opening event.

“I’m very happy," said Dryburgh of her position on the leaderboard. "I birdied the last three holes and played really solid.

"I bogeyed the first, like I did yesterday, so I was happy to get it back and have an even first nine and then I went for it on the back nine.

"I think I’ve got a chance being four back, so I’ll do my best and see what it adds up to at the end.”

Kylie Henry (71) is next best among the Scots on four-under, followed by Kelsey MacDonald (two-under) and Michele Thomson (level-par).

Australian amateur Stephanie Kyriacou carded a sensational 63 to hold a two-shot lead over American Lauren Stephenson.

