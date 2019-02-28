Jane Turner claims four-shot triumph in South African event

Wearing the appropriate colour, Jane Turner added to Scottish golf’s recent purple patch as she claimed an impressive four-shot win in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge, writes Martin Dempster.

Among a handful of Scots out playing on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa, the Dalmahoy player claimed the second success of her professional career with a brilliant front-running performance.

Dalmahoy's Jane Turner shows off the SuperSport Ladies Challenge trophy after her four-shot victory at Wild Coast Country Club. Picture: www.sunshineladiestour.com

Two shots ahead at the start of the final day, Turner closed with a two-under 68 at the Wild Coast Country Club to finish with a four-under 206 total – the only player in the field to finish under par.

“It feels amazing what I was able to do today,” said Turner as she savoured adding to her breakthrough success in the Bossey Ladies Championship in Switzerland on the LET Access Series in August 2017.

“I can’t even begin to describe what this feels like. I have no control of what anyone else does, so I needed to keep the ball in play and hit greens in regulation and make my birdies.”

“This is my second win and they both sit right up there. It’s a fabulous feeling to know you’re going home with a trophy – although I’m not sure how it’s going to fit on the plane!”

Turner’s triumph follows Scottish successes by David Law, Michael Stewart and Kevin Duncan in the paid ranks over the past few weeks, as well as Euan Walker winning the African Amateur Championship.

“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing I put together a lot of birdies this week, and I just need to keep that going,” she added of an upcoming appearance on the LET in the Investec South African Women’s Open.

As for wearing a purple shirt, the Midlothian woman revealed: “I was diagnosed with epilepsy almost seven years ago. I do my bit to raise awareness for the condition and I hope to make a tradition of wearing purple in the final round, because purple is the colour for all epilepsy charities.

“Under Armour give me my clothing, and there are quite a few purple tee shirts. So all my final days are going to be purple, just like Tiger [Woods] and his red!”

Adding to a successful event for the Scots, Craigielaw’s Gabrielle Macdonald finished third on two-over, with Hannah McCook, the new Gleneagles ambassador, also in the top ten on four over.