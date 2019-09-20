Jack McDonald claims maiden professional win at Newmachar

Jack McDonald took route 66 to claim his maiden professional victory in the Newmachar Golf Club Challenge on the PGA EuroPro Tour.

The Ayrshireman’s stunning six-under-par closing effort at the Aberdeenshire venue secured a one-shot win from overnight leader Jonathan Caldwell in the final regular event of the season the third-tier circuit.

He secured a £10,000 top prize after finishing with a 16-under-par 200 total, making it a hat-trick of tartan triumphs this season following earlier successes by Daniel Young and James Ross.

“I played great right through today, so I knew I just had to keep it going,” said McDonald, a former Scottish Boys’ Stroke-Play champion and winning Walker Cup team member at Royal Lytham in 2015.

“It feels amazing. The professional game is definitely different from the amateur game and I am just delighted to get the win. I am just going to enjoy it.”

The success lifted him to 13th in the Order or Merit heading into the season-ending Tour Chanmpionship at Desert Springs in Spain, where five Challenge Tour cards will be up for grabs.

“One box was ticked when I made the cut,” he said of securing his spot in the three-round event at the end of October. “All I was thinking today as I had nothing to lose and I was just aggressive and I am glad it paid off.”

A last-day 70 left Caldwell having to settle for second, with Braid Hills-attached Paul McKechnie finishing a shot further back in third place following a closing 67 that contained six birdies.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.