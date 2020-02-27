Italian duo reinstated in Oman Open after getting all clear over coronavirus

Italian golfers Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli are both back in the Oman Open - 24 hours after they withdrew due to coronavirus concerns.

The duo were given the thumbs up to tee off in today's first round of the European Tour event in Muscat after being given the all clear by doctors.

In a statement issued by the European Tour, Gagli was said to have exhibited flu-like symptoms and was assessed by the tournament’s on-site medical team.

In consultation with the Omani Ministry of Health, and in-line with current World Health Organisation guidelines, he was subsequently tested for Coronavirus (Covid-19) and immediately entered self-isolation as a precaution.

Gagli had been sharing a hotel room with former Scottish Open champion Molinari, who showed no signs of illness, but as a further precaution he also entered self-isolation in a separate room.

This morning, the Omani Ministry of Health reported that Gagli’s test results were negative.

"Due to these exceptional circumstances, both Lorenzo and Edoardo will now be reinstated into the Oman Open as an addition to the field, meaning the field size will now be 146," said the statement. "They will tee off together at 13.30pm local time."

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “This is a difficult global situation, one during which we will continue to follow all guidance given to us on preventive measures, and all decisions will continue to be made in the interests of overall public health.

“We will also continue to work closely with our own health experts and local authorities to ensure we have the latest medical and travel advice for all our tournaments, because the well-being of our players, staff and spectators remains the European Tour’s absolute priority.”

Earlier, both Molinari and Gagli had hit out at the decision to stop the pair from playing in the event at Al Mouj.

"For everyone asking, I am absolutely fine," wrote Molinari on Twitter. "No symptoms at all, no fever, no cold, nothing wrong at all...just very bored and annoyed. Hopefully this nightmare will be over soon!"

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, Gagli said: “Only us two have been excluded from the tournament, but I arrived in Muscat last Sunday and over the last few days I've worked out in the gym with dozens of other players.

“I ate with them and travelled by bus with them. If there was a risk of contagion, then they would have to isolate dozens of golfers and cancel the tournament.”