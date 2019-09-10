In pictures: Scottish golfer Brian Barnes, 1945 - 2019
Scots golfer Brian Barnes, famed for once beating the legendary Jack Nicklaus twice in one day, has died at the age of 74.
We've dipped into The Scotsman's picture archive to look back at the larger-than-life character's career...
1. Taking a break
Brian Barnes takes a break during the Scottish Open practice day at Turnberry in July 1977
jpimedia
2. Duel in the Sun
Barnes signs autographs for some children at the 1977 Scottish Open at Turnberry
3. Silverware at Dalmeny
Barnes wins the Haig Whisky Tournament Players Championship at Dalmeny golf course in September 1981
jpimedia
4. The next generation
Barnes and Sam Torrance (back right) help Craig Maltman celebrate winning the Young Scottish Professional Golfer of the Year award in December 1976
jpimedia
