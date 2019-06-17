In-form Hazel MacGarvie added to GB&I team for Europe clash

Royal Troon’s Hazel MacGarvie has joined fellow Scot Shannon McWilliam in the Great Britain & Ireland women’s team for next week’s Vagliano Trophy against the Continent of Europe at Royal St George’s.

MacGarvie was added along with English pair Annabel Fuller and Emily Toy as the final three spots were filled following last week’s Women’s Amateur Championship at Royal County Down.

It’s a deserved call-up for MacGarvie after she backed up an impressive win in the recent St Rule Trophy in St Andrews by reaching the last 16 in Northern Ireland

The University of Stirling player also has top-ten finishes in the Portuguese International Ladies Amateur Championship, the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament, the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship and the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship this year.

MacGarvie, Fuller and Toy, the winner at Royal County Down, join Alice Hewson, Lily May Humphreys, Julie McCarthy and Isobel Wardle after being selected for the biennial encounter earlier this month.

Another Scot, Chloe Goadby, has been named as a non-travelling reserve along with Hannah Screen of England.

In the pro ranks, Gemma Dryburgh maintained her recent promising run of form on the LPGA as she finished joint 30th in the Meijer Classic at Grand Rapids in Michigan.

After shooting up the leaderboard on the back of a second-round 64, the Aberdonian closed with scores of 70 and 71 for a 10-under-par 278 total in an event won by Canadian Brooke Henderson.

Dryburgh earned just under $15,000 to take her season’s earnings to around $47,500, having finished tied 51st in the ShopRite Classic after being joint 21st in the Pure Silk Championship.