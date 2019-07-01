In-form Euan Walker out to secure Open spot in final qualifier

Having agonisingly missed out twice in two weeks on a spot in the 148th Open Championship, in-form Euan Walker is hoping it will be third-time lucky in his bid to secure a spot at Royal Portrush in a fortnight’s time.

The 23-year-old Kilmarnock (Barassie) player faces stiff competition in today’s final qualifier at Fairmont St Andrews, where the hopefuls for only three spots include Sam Locke, last year’s Silver Medal winner at Carnoustie, and top American amateur Brandon Wu.

But, after reaching the final of the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock then finishing runner-up again in the European Amateur Championship at Diamond Country Club in Austria, he has good reason to feel quietly confident about his chances in the 36-hole shoot-out on a composite course at the Fife venue.

Referring to the fact he lost out to Irishman James Sugrue for an exemption at Portmarnock then suffered the same fate as German Matthias Schmid won the event in Austria, Walker told The Scotsman: “I’ve only really thought about it at the conclusion of the tournaments and it is difficult to be disappointed given how well I have played in those events. But it would be brilliant to be playing in the Open and that’s why I’m playing in final qualifying this week. And, of course, second place would be good enough this time!

“I played in regional qualifying four or five years ago and didn’t make it through. To be honest, my game wasn’t anywhere good enough at the time to play in the Open anyway.

“I’m not exactly sure why I entered. I think it was because a lot of my friends were giving it a go so I decided to join them. But I have improved a lot since then, so I am in a better position to give it a go this time around.”

Having already claimed the African Amateur Championship at Leopard Creek earlier in the year and now finding himself close to breaking into the top ten in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Walker is a certainty to make the Great Britain & Ireland team for the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool in September. That’s the big goal this season, but after watching Locke progress from final qualifying to shine in last year’s event at Carnoustie, he also has a major debut in his sights.

“I think that watching Sam come through last year made a lot of people think, ‘oh, you know what, I think I can actually qualify for the Open, perform well in it and have a chance of winning the Silver Medal’,” he added. “I think that has spurred people on, myself included.”

As has seeing Bob MacIntyre, a former Scottish team-mate, make his mark on the European Tour this season, the 22-year-old from Oban having secured his spot in the season’s final major through the Race to Dubai rankings.

“It would be amazing if I could make it to Portrush and find myself playing with Bob in a practice round. That would be great as we are good friends,” said Walker. “But first I have to try to negotiate 36 holes to earn that opportunity. The quality of the field at Fairmont St Andrews, where I have played in the past but not on the composite course being used for this event, is really good and it will be good to see how I stack up against the European Tour and Challenge Tour players in particular in the field. It is a slightly unknown situation for me, but I am really looking forward to that aspect.”

While Locke, pictured, is now in the professional ranks, of course, the field contains a strong amateur contingent headed by Wu, the world No 6 who made the cut in last month’s US Open at Pebble Beach. Tom McKibbin, who has followed Rory McIlroy off the talent conveyor belt at Holywood, is also among the hopefuls at the Scottish venue, as is Tiger Christensen, a 15-year-old German.

Liberton’s Kieran Cantley, winner of a regional qualifer at Goswick, joins Walker in flying the Saltire, as do three-time European Tour champion Marc Warren, Craig Lee, Connor Syme, Calum Hill and Ewen Ferguson, the latter having been in promising form lately, notably when finishing third in the Belgian Knockout.

American Julian Suri, who shared top spot with Syme at Gailes Links two years ago to progress to Royal Birkdale, is at Prince’s in Kent this time around along with former Dunhill Links champion David Howell and also another Scottish amateur, Ryan Lumsden, who qualified for last year’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Alfie Plant, the Silver Medal winner in 2017, is at Notts (Hollinwell) along with two-time European Tour champion Robert Rock while the field at the fourth and final venue, St Annes Old Links, includes Alex Fitzpatrick, who is trying to join his older brother, Matt, in securing a spot at Royal Portrush.