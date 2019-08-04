In-form Calum Hill climbs again on Challenge Tour rankings

Calum Hill cemented his position in the top ten in the Challenge Tour rankings after backing up a win in Austria a fortnight ago with another strong performance on the second-tier circuit.

Taking up where he left off when landing the Euram Bank Open, the 24-year-old carded rounds of 69-71-66-70 for a 12-under-par total in the Vierumaki Finnish Challenge.

That earned him a third spot behind José-Filipe Lima after the Portuguese player closed with a 66 as he came from five strokes back at the start of the day to land his first success on the circuit in more than three years.

Hill, who is attached to Gleneagles Hotel, is now up to seventh in the rankings, a spot behind fellow Scot Connor Syme in the battle to secure 15 cards on the European Tour next season. In his last two events, Hill is a combined 30-under-par, having given himself a timely confidence boost when closing with a 66 to finish in the top 30 on his debut in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club last month.

l American Craig Davis won the Senior Amateur Championship at his first attempt at North Berwick, beating Gene Elliott at the third hole of a sudden-death play-off after they had both finished on nine-under-par 207 for the 54 holes.

Having fired three rounds of 69, Davis, a 57-year-old software engineer from Chula Vista near San Diego, sank the winning putt with a 40-year-old PGA Tommy Armour putter he was advised to buy by his teaching professional when he was 16. ​

Matthew Sughrue, who led overnight, slipped to a share of tenth place with a final-round 75.