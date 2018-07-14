Ice and easy does it for Stephen Gallacher at Scottish Open

A day after seeing his tee shot at the 18th end up close to an ice cream van in the tented village, Stephen Gallacher had it licked at Gullane. A 65 equalled the 43-year-old’s best score this year. The bogey-free five-under-par effort hoisted him into the top 20 after 54 holes in the $7 million Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

“When you’re nine shots behind (at halfway), you’ve got to try to go as low as you can over the weekend and see what happens and it was a good score today,” he said afterwards. A brace of 78s at Ballyliffin left Gallacher coming home early from the Irish Open. He described his play as “s***” in an opening 70 here, but now there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’ve been struggling, to be honest,” admitted the 2014 Ryder Cup player. “I’ve been working hard on my technique this week to try to make my bad shots better. They have been penal, so I’m trying to get them where they are back in the ballpark and it’s getting better and better every day. Today was really good. Only hit a couple wayward drives but they were just in the side of the fairway, so you could play with that, hence the reason you could go bogey-free.”

This event is the first on home soil for Gallacher’s 17-year-old son, Jack, since he took up caddying duties for his old man. “It’s been quite an eye-opening experience for me,” revealed the golf-mad youngster.

“It’s different, especially this week when you see all the familiar faces walking round. I’m usually the one on the outside of the ropes looking on and now I’m in the middle of the it. It’s been so far so good. It helps when he’s playing better. That makes my job a bit easier. I’ve followed my dad around the golf scene for years. I just about know his game inside out.”