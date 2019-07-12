Home hope Paul Ellison sees first EDGA Scottish Open as ‘stepping stone’

Paul Ellison is looking forward to flying the home flag in the inaugural EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club this weekend.

The 36-hole event is the first of two disability championships scheduled alongside Rolex Series tournaments on the European Tour this season.

Ellison and nine other male golfers will tackle the same course set up as the players in the main Scottish Open on Saturday and Sunday.

“For us to be part of this tournament set-up is exceptional. EDGA and European Tour have done a great job and I hope this will be a stepping stone to do more,” said Ellison, who lives with the debilitating condition Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. “It’s a great opportunity for everyone involved.”

The 43-year-old, a former caddie of over 20 years at St Andrews, added: “Preparation has been very good. I’ve been working hard on my game; I practice whenever I can.

“I still work (for St Andrews Links Trust), but whether it be before work or after, I’ve tried to put in as much preparation time as possible.

“My game’s been good, but this will be a big challenge – obviously the golf course is considerably more difficult to what we’re used to. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Scoring for the tournament will feature on the European Tour’s website and App, while television coverage will form part of the world feed broadcast.

The winner will also take part in the main prize-giving ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

