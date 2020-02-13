Historic club captaincy for Elaine Farquharson-Black at Deeside

Elaine Farquharson-Black's latest addition to an impressive golfing CV has earned the Aberdeen solicitor a place in the record books.

She has become the first female to be elected club captain in the 117-year history of Deeside Golf Club, where she has been a member since she was ten years old.

At the age of 14, she won the Deeside Ladies' Championship for the first time, a feat she repeated for five consecutive years until national and international events began to take precedence.

She came out of 'retirement' to win the championship again in the club's centenary year, while six months pregnant with her second son.

Farquharson-Black represented the club in junior, ladies and men's matches before becoming an honorary member in 1990, the same year she won the Scottish Ladies' Amateur Championship.

"I am honoured to be asked to be the captain of Deeside," said Farquharson-Black, a former Scottish and British internationalist, of her election.

"I see this as an opportunity for me to give something back to the club for the tremendous support which members have given me during my golfing career."

The winning Curtis Cup captain is an active supporter of junior golf within Deeside and was junior convener in 2016-2017 before being appointed vice-captain in 2018.

"As a progressive and vibrant club, we are delighted that Elaine has accepted the Captaincy at Deeside," said club manager Debbie Pern. "She has earned the respect of members both on and off the course.

"During her time as vice captain, Elaine has been instrumental in the preparation of a Strategic Plan to secure the future success of the club and she will take the lead in its implementation as captain."