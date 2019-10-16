Heather MacRae picked for PGA Cup, six months after cancer diagnosis

Dunblane golf professional Heather MacRae is set to end a turbulent year in which she was diagnosed with cancer by representing Great Britain and Ireland in the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup in Texas later this month.

MacRae booked her place in the five-strong team as a result of her performances in this and last year’s Women’s PGA Professional Championship.

The 35-year-old finished tied first in 2018 and won the tournament outright days before she was due to undergo surgery to combat the cervical cancer that was diagnosed in March.

It was a remarkable achievement given her health issues and MacRae said the prospect of representing her country for the first time as a professional acted as a goal in the recovery process

“It was my aim to make the team when this event was announced,” MacRae said. “So I was delighted to top the qualifying after finishing first and tied first in the two WPGA Championships and having the focus to be ready for this event has unquestionably helped me to stay positive.

“Although I have represented Scotland at every amateur level and Great Britain and Ireland in ladies amateur golf, this is the first time I’ll represent my country as a professional.

“I am so grateful to The PGA for giving us this opportunity and the PGA of America for hosting the inaugural event, it is the most excited I have been to play for my country.”

In addition to the hosts and Great Britain and Ireland, teams from Australia, Canada, and Sweden are due to take part in the match at Barton Creek, Texas, from 24-26 October.

It is same venue that staged the men’s PGA Cup match between the USA and Great Britain and Ireland last month, an event won by the hosts which MacRae attended as a guest.

“I was fortunate to attend the PGA Cup a couple of weeks ago and had a chance to see the course and resort,” she added.

“We are all in for a real treat and I am literally counting down the sleeps until I go back there.”