Hawick club hosts Lady Captain’s Prize Day

Have your say

A total of 29 ladies took part in the recent Lady Captain’s Prize Day at Minto Golf Club in Hawick.

Seven teams of three ladies and two teams of four played in a Texas Scramble. Winners were Kirsty Inkpen, Susie Finlayson and Anne Paterson.

Second were Sharon Lees, Susan Law and Linda Geatons, while third team was Lily Towers, Ann Joyce and Janice Cambridge.

The theme for the day was ‘blue and yellow’ and the prize for best dressed went to Flora Kerr.

Afterwards, 25 ladies enjoyed a beautiful cold buffet, served by Scott Daley and his staff in the clubhouse.