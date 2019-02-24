Hannah McCook ‘very pleased’ with start to her pro career

Hannah McCook made a promising start to her professional career as she claimed a share of third spot in the South African Women’s Masters at San Lameer Country Club.

The excellent effort also came in the 25-year-old’s first outing since being unveiled as a new golf ambassdor for Gleneagles in the countdown to the Perthshire venue staging the Solheim Cup later this year.

“I’m very pleased with third place in my first event as a professional,” said McCook as she reflected on carding rounds of 72-74-71 for a one-over total, finishing just two shots out of a play-off won by home player Leján Lewthwaite.

“With about five holes to play, I thought I could win it. It wasn’t to be, but, if someone had given me third place at the start of the week, I would have bitten off their hand.”

The Grantown-on-Spey woman has two more events on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and is also hoping to secure a spot in the Investec SA Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour before heading home in the middle of next month. “I’ve worked hard at home over the winter with my coach, David Torrance, and short-game coach, David Patrick, so it’s been very pleasing to see the benefits this early on,” she added. “It’s exciting to be in the professional game now and I’m delighted to have had a good result so early on.”

McCook has joined Paul Lawrie in flying the Gleneagles flag and is delighted with the tie up after being a member there during her spell at the University of Stirling.

“I’m incredibly proud to be representing both Scotland and Gleneagles as a professional golfer,” she said. “Gleneagles holds a special place in my heart and to now be a golf ambassador for such an iconic Scottish brand is a dream come true.”

Gary Silcock, director of golf at Gleneagles, added: “We have a strong desire to inspire and encourage more young people, school children and women to take up the game and Hannah’s energy and enthusiasm will help us achieve this.”