Hannah Darling handed captain’s pick for Junior Solheim Cup

Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling, one of Scottish golf’s rising stars, has secured a captain’s pick for next month’s Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

The 16-year-old, a two-time Scottish Girls’ champion, got the nod from Mickey Walker as the European skipper announced her six wildcards for the biennial event on 10-11 September.

Darling was part of Project 19, a group of young female golfers who set up a WhatsApp group in late 2015 shortly after Gleneagles was announced as the 2019 venue to inspire each other to make the junior team.

They went to the 2017 Solhiem Cup in Des Moines to experience the event and, helped by a win in the inauguaral Under-16 Girls’ Open at Fulford last year, it is mission accomplished for Darling.

Despite making it to the knock-out phase, she missed out on automatic qualification following last week’s Girls’ Amateur Championship at Panmure, the tenth and final qualifying event. But it was good news for the Capital star as she secured a pick from Walker along with English pair Annabell Fuller and Lily May Humphreys, Amalie Leth-Nissen from Denmark, Lilas Pintheir of France and Germany’s Paula Schulz-Hanßen.

The join automatic qualifiers Pia Babnik from Slovenia, Lucie Malchirand of France, Italians Benedetta Moresco and Alessia Nobilio, England’s Mimi Rhodes and Anne Normann of Denmark.

Darling’s appearance in the event on home soil will precede North Berwick’s Catriona Matthew leading Europe into battle in the Solhiem Cup on 13-15 September at the Perthshire venue.