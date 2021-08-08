Grant Forrest wins Hero Open in St Andrews after birdie-birdie finish

Grant Forrest celebrates his victory in the the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

In an enthralling final round, the 28-year-old Haddington-based player closed with a six-under-par 66 for a 24-under 264 total to become the first Scottish player to win on home soil on the circuit since Paul Lawrie in 2012.

He held off Englishman James Morrison, who closed with a 63 to finish second, with Spaniard Santiago Tarrio (68) finishing third on 21-under.

In a great week for the Caledonian contingent, David Law (68) and Calum Hill (70) ened up a further shot back in fourth spot.

Grant Forrest tees off on the fifth hole in the final round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“So many emotions,” admitted Forrest of his first victory as a professional in an interview with Sky Sports Golf. “The last year and half have a been a real challenge, on and off course, and I’m just delighted.”

On his finish, the former Scottish Amateur champion said: “I knew what I needed to do and hit a great 9-iron in at 17th and then two great shots into 18. It was a great way to finish.

“It means so much as it is what I have always dreamed of,” he added of winning on the European Tour

Starting out in a share of the lead with Hill after carding a brilliant 62 on Saturday, Forrest bogeyed the second after missing the green on the left but was quickly back into his stride again with back-to-back birdies at the next two holes.

Calum Hill acknowledges the crowd on the 12th hole. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

He also picked up a shot at the par-5 sixth but, with Hill, who had already birdied the third and fifth, walked in a 16-foot eagle putt at the same hole to open up a two-shot lead over his compatriot as it looked to have turned into a two-horse race.

After Hill then missed a good birdie chance at the par-4 seventh, Forrest hit a brilliant tee shot to three feet for a birdie-2 at the next before Hill then dropped only his third shot of the week with a three-putt from no more than 15 feet at the ninth.

That left them sharing the lead, but not for long. Perhaps a bit rattled, Hill was left off the tee at the par-4 10th then found a gorse bush on the right with his next one, leading to a penalty drop and a double-bogey 6.

Set up by a huge drive, Forrest made a birdie there for a three-shot swing, his lead becoming four shots as he followed that by making another 2 from close range at the 11th but only briefly as Law and Morrison went on back-nine birdie runs.

David Law in action during the final circuit the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Law, who was bidding to add to his breakthrough win in the ISPS Handa Vic Open in 2019, made three gains in a row from the 11th, with Morrison making his move with five straight gains from the same starting point.

The Englishman, who was bidding to land a tour win, hit his approach stiff at the 13th then rolled in a 20-footer at the next before capping the brilliant burst by converting from five feet at the par-4 15th.

Around the same time that run eventually ended, Forrest made a brilliant par save at the 14th, where he found a nasty spot through the back of the green but salvaged the situation by keeping his cool to hole a 12-footer.

Hill had got back on track with a fine birdie at the par-5 12th, with Law also hanging in until dropping his first shot since the 11th in Thursday’s opening circuit with an untimely three-putt bogey at the 16th.

James Morrison in action during the last round of the Hero Open. Picure: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Forrest suffered the same fate there, dropping him into a tie for the lead with Morrison, who then got his nose in front with a closing birdie, coaxing in a 10-foot downhill putt to cap a stunning last-day effort.

That left Forrest needing a big finish and he was up to the task. As had been the case at the eighth and 11th, his tee shot at the par-3 17th was exceptional, setting up another three-footer for a birdie.

With the pressure on, he then hit two fine shots to find the back edge at the last and it was job done as he two-putted from around 20 feet.

