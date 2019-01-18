Grant Forrest tripped up by a leaf and a twig in Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry kept the Irish flag at the top of the leaderboard as he stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory, but the Saltire is still flying proudly in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after gutsy third-round efforts from both Scott Jamieson and Grant Forrest on a testing day in the United Arab Emirates.

Jamieson recovered from running up a triple-bogey 6 at the seventh after he’d got himself into a share of the lead to sit joint-fifth, keeping him on course for a second successive big finish on the European Tour after ending up in a tie for third in the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa last month.

On his Rolex Series debut, Forrest is also in the top 15, having shrugged off an early setback as he inadvertently moved his ball in the desert at the second hole at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and being hit with a one-stroke penalty to keep a spring in his step heading into the final circuit.

Helped by making nine 2s in the opening 54 holes, Lowry holds a three-shot lead as he bids for a first win since landing the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and, with seven and nine shots to make up respectively, it’s a tall order for either Jamieson or Forrest to deny the 31-year-old.

However, this is the first time Lowry has led heading into a final round since he squandered a four-shot lead in the 2016 US Open at Oakmont and, if those demons come back to haunt the Mullingar man, then the Scottish pair could be among those to capitalise.

“Funnily enough, that was probably the best I have played,” said Jamieson as he reflected on carding a one-under 71 – it left him sitting on 10-under and on course for a big pay-day in the $7 million tournament – after opening with scores of 69 and 66. “But that’s how this game works sometimes.”

His card contained six birdies, three of which came in the opening four holes and earned the 35-year-old Glaswegian a share of the lead with Lowry and South African Richard Sterne before he came a cropper after knifing his second from a bunker into a hazard at the short seventh.

Back-to-back birdies at the tenth and 11th repaired some of that damage before finding another bunker led to a bogey at the par-3 12th, but a birdie at the last helped ease that disappointment.

“It would have been a travesty if I didn’t shoot under par after the fast start and getting it back again,” said Jamieson. “I hit more fairways today than any other day, missing only two, and had six birdies today in tough conditions. It looks like Shane is well out in front, but every position inside the top 10 is a lot of points.”

Forrest, one of the four Scots to graduate from the Challenge Tour last season, could easily have slipped into reverse gear after his unfortunate start, but the 25-year-old seems to be made of stern stuff. “I hit a poor tee shot at No 2 and ended up in a deep foot print in the left sand,” he said after signing for a 72 to sit two shots behind Jamieson in a share of 12th. “I went to move what I thought was a single leaf but it was attached to a twig and the ball moved.

“I called the ref over and had to replace it – with a single-shot penalty – still in the footprint. I hacked it into the rough then found the front bunker and must have made a 45-footer for a bogey-6. That was a bit of a relief as it could have been pretty bad there.”

Out in two-over after also dropping a shot at the par-4 fifth, the Craigielaw player hit his second from around 270 yards to ten feet at the tenth to spark a run of three straight birdies and he, too, was pleased overall with his day’s work.

“Going out, I thought to myself, if we can get round in level par, you are not going to fall miles down the leaderboard,” said Forrest, who will get into next week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic without having to play in a 36-hole shoot-out tomorrow and Monday if he can secure his second top-10 finish in just five events in his rookie season.

One ahead overnight, Lowry stretched his advantage with a five-under 67 that included three 2s for the third day running. On 17-under, he holds a healthy cushion over his nearest challenger, South African Richard Sterne, with Ian Poulter two shots further back in third after signing off with an eagle-3.

“It’s that long ago now that it’s just one of those things,” replied Lowry to being asked if he felt there was anything he could learn from that US Open disappointment.

“It took me a while to forget about it, but I did say after that US Open that I needed to play more aggressively. I went out that day and I felt pretty comfortable for a long time, but I feel like I didn’t stay aggressive enough. That’s something I can maybe learn from going into tomorrow.”

Bob MacIntyre birdied the last for a 72 to sit on three-under, one ahead of Richie Ramsay after his 74. “That was a bonus ball,” declared 22-year-old MacIntyre of signing off with a birdie after coming close to finding water with his drive then getting up and down from 60 yards out of a bunker.