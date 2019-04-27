Grant Forrest moves into contention for maiden win in Morocco

Grant Forrest has a maiden European Tour win in his sights – and the third Scottish success of the 2019 season – after moving into contention in the Trophée Hassan II in Morocco.

The 25-year-old, pictured, from North Berwick had been slow out of the blocks at Royal Dar Es Salam in Rabat as he opened with a 75 on Thursday, but it’s been impressive stuff since then on one of the toughest courses on the circuit.

He backed up a bogey-free 70 with a four-under-par 69 in the third round, making five birdies in the last 11 holes to move to five-under-par, sitting just three shots behind the leader, South African Erik van Rooyen, in joint-fourth. “To win” was Forrest’s terse response to a Sky Sports question about his aspirations for the final day in the Rabat capital, as he bids to add to tartan triumphs already marked this season by David Law and Stephen Gallacher.

“I think when you are in this position, you don’t know what is going to happen, but that’s what we are trying to do tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Connor Syme is on course to get his 2019 Challenge Tour campaign off to a strong start – and perhaps even a win – in the Turkish Airlines Challenge. The 25-year-old Drumoig man sits just three shots off the lead heading into the final round of a low-scoring event at Samsun Golf Club on the Black Sea coast.