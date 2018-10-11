Grant Forrest fires career-best 62 to lead Hainan Open

Grant Forrest posted a career-best ten-under-par 62 at Sanya Luhuitou Golf Club to lead the Hainan Open by three shots after the first round in China.

The Scot was in sparkling form on a hot and humid day and will take an emphatic three-shot lead into day two of the European Challenge Tour event ahead of Finland’s Kalle Samooja on seven under par and Liam Johnston, Matt Ford and Xuewen Luo on five under.

Forrest, 25, started with aplomb by posting a birdie and back-to-back eagles in his first four holes to draw level with countryman Johnston. The Scot added a trio of birdies to end the front nine as he made the turn on eight under par before yet another eagle – his third of the round – moved him to ten under par.

Despite admitting to slight frustration at not building on his superb opening 11 holes, Forrest was delighted with his day’s work. “I got off to an absolute flyer and I just tried to go with it and stay focussed,” he said. “I missed a few chances coming in but overall I’m delighted with the start.”

Forrest has four top ten finishes this year and sits 13th on the Road to Ras Al Khaimah, the Challenge Tour’s order of merit.