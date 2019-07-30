Grahams have a successful family day as father and sons shine in qualifier

If golf’s future is in the hands of families, then Scottish Golf should be using the Grahams from Blairgowrie as their poster boys.

This week’s Scottish Amateur Championship at Crail features three members of the family – 46-year-old Stuart, 15-year-old Gregor and Connor, who is just 12 and stands little more than four feet tall.

Both playing their opening qualifying round on the easier Balcomie Links, Gregor and Stuart shot 63 and 65 respectively to sit handily placed.

Perhaps even more impressive, though, was Connor’s 74 on the much tougher Craighead Links on the day he surely became the youngest competitor in the event’s near 100-year history.

“It is a tough course, so it was a good score,” he said, having found himself 70-80 yards behind his two playing partners off the tee. “I felt quite relaxed as there is no pressure on me and the highlight was hitting a sand wedge to three feet for a birdie at the third.”

As well as Blairgowrie, the Grahams are all members at Crail and it was a good day’s work all round as Gregor and Stuart got in on the act on a low-scoring day on the Balcomie Links. “I gave myself a lot of chances and holed a few putts,” said Gregor after equalling his best score on that course.

“I have been playing pretty consistently this year.”

Stuart was also six-under before finishing bogey-bogey and joked: “I got too excited and ran out of steam. I’m still happy, though, as this is a special day for the family, especially after Connor got in off the reserve list a couple of days ago.”