Golfing rarity as three Scots play in PGA Tour event in Mexico

A rare occurrence on the PGA Tour sees three Scots in the line up for this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

Joining Russell Knox and Martin Laird, the two regulars on the US circuit, in the $7.2 million event at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen is Calum Hill.

The three-pronged tartan title challenge was set up through Hill, a new European Tour card holder after finishing second in the Challenge Tour rankings on Sunday, securing an invitation.

Knox will be hoping to add to his good record in the event, having come close to landing the title when he was pipped by Graeme McDowell in a play-off in 2015.

Matt Kuchar defends on this occasion, having returned to the same venue insisting that he has learned from his mistakes over a scandal sparked by underpaying a local caddie following his win last year.

“I’ve tried to use this opportunity to learn from mistakes, to grow, to try to learn and be better,” said the American, having been widely criticised after he paid a temporary caddie just $5,000 following a victory that earned him $1.3m.

l A second-round 69 lifted Scotland’s Aamar Saleem into a share of 20th spot in the Faldo Series Grand Final at Al Ain in the UAE, where South African Dylan Melville is four shots clear of the field after rounds of 65-67.