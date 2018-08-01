Golfing legends call for green-reading books to be banned

Catriona Matthew and Laura Davies are in agreement that green-reading books should be banned in golf rather than their use being limited.

It had been thought that golf’s two main governing bodies, the R&A and USGA, were going to completly outlaw the use of green-reading books due to the fact they took the skill out of putting.

But, instead, a six-week “feedback and consulation period with interested parties” is now underway to see if they can be made less detailed before a final decision is made.

“I think they should ban them completely,” said Solheim Cup captain Matthew in offering her opinion on green-reading books on the eve of the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham.

“I kind of think they’ve got a little out of hand. They’re kind of halfway what’s acceptable, what’s not.

“I’ve tried them but it took the feel away a little bit. So, yeah, if you don’t want people to use them, just ban them outright.”

Also speaking as she finalised her preparations for this week’s major on the Lancashire coast, Davies said: “They should be banned. How they were ever allowed in in the first place, I have no idea.”

Referring to the fact the green-reading books do nothing to speed up to play, the former world No 1 added: “That’s the problem, isn’t it? People are lining up, and folks and standing looking. Just get a feel.

“I don’t understand it. I’ve never been a huge gadget person. You can’t get near a hole nowadays with that many gadgets out there.”