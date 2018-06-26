Golfing glory for young and old in Scotland

Notable successes at the opposite ends of the age spectrum have highlighted how golf continues to be attractive in Scotland to both young and old.

Eleven-year-old Summer Elliott made her mark at Nairn Dunbar while an equally notable success at Fortrose & Rosemarkie for Maurice Brown was achieved at the ripe old age of 83.

Elliott, a member at Nairn, became the youngest winner of the Nairn Dunbar Ladies’ Open as she landed the Division 1 spoils with a net 65 playing off 13.

“There was no trophy but she received an £80 golf voucher,” reported her proud mum Luciane.

Over on the Black Isle, Brown came through a 36-hole qualifying process in the gent’s club championship handicap section as the last qualifier of eight after returning two net scores of 73 playing from a handicap of 22.

In the quarter-finals, he beat No 1 seed William MacKay 3&2 before then knocking out No 5 seed Muir Morton on the last hole.

Full of confidence, Brown triumphed 9&8 in the final against Bob Patience, the second seed.

It was the first time that Brown had claimed the prize and club secretary Mike McDonald said: “This is an amazing achievement.

“We feel it should be recognised in some way given his senior status and in beating a younger generation of golfers on the way.”