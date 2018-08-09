Golfer Jarrod Lyle loses leukemia battle

Leading Scottish golfers have joined figures from across the golfing world in paying tribute to Jarrod Lyle, who has died aged 36 after a long battle against leukemia.

Lyle was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered recurrences of the disease in 2012 and 2017.

In a final message, the Australian, a two-time Nationwide Tour winner, said: “My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted.”

Stephen Gallacher tweeted: “RIP @jarrodlylepga. Had the pleasure of playing with him a few times on my travels. An inspirational guy who fought so hard thoughts and prayers are with his family at these tough times.”

Also reacting to the sad news on social media, Paul Lawrie wrote: “RIP @jarrodlylepga. Amazing courage and fight. You will be sorely missed big chap.”

Lyle’s death was announced by his wife Briony in a statement issued through the PGA of Australia.

She said: “Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.”

Lyle was described as a “true inspiration” by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan while two-time Open champion Ernie Els said Lyle “fought a good fight and will be forever remembered for his courage, strength, perseverance and the light he brought to all of our lives”.

Justin Rose tweeted: “Such a sad day, we will all miss you so much Jarrod. Thinking of his family at this time. #RIPJarrod #BucketHat”

And European No 1 Tommy Fleetwood said: “Can’t send enough love and well wishes to the Lyle family at this time. Can only imagine what his family are going through. Inspirational man !!”

Justin Thomas described Lyle as “a great one”, while fellow Australian golfer Aron Price said on Twitter: “Even though we knew it was coming it’s still hard to write. RIP great man Jarrod Lyle.”