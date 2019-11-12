Golf round-up: Michele Thomson targets medals at 2022 European Championships in Munich

Michele Thomson, a double medallist in last year’s event on Scottish soil, has hailed golf being retained in the multi-sport European Championships in Munich in 2022.

The second edition of the event, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games being held in the German city, sees golf feature alongside athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon. However, there will be no swimming or diving as the European swimming federation did not feel Munich’s facilities were suitable.

Thomson teamed up with fellow Scots Connor Syme and Liam Johnston, as well as England’s Meghan MacLaren, to win silver in the mixed event at Gleneagles last August and also joined forces with MacLaren to claim bronze in the women’s event.

“It is really great to hear that golf in going to be included in the European Championships once again in Munich,” said the Aberdonian. “It is a great event and this will be a definite goal of mine as it would be great to better my bronze and silver from Gleneagles. I had an amazing time with Meghan as my partner.”

l Scotland, represented by Chloe Goady and Shannon McWilliam, finished joint-fifth behind Korea in the Spirit International at Whispering Pines in Texas. In the men’s event, won by US pair Andy Ogletree and Cole Hammer, Sandy Scott and Jamie Stewart ended up joint-ninth.

l Jack McDonald (73), Aamar Saleem (75) and Lorna McClymont (76) all made slow starts in the 23rd Faldo Series Grand Final in the UAE.