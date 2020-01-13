Glenmuir secure five-year deal with Ryder Cup Europe

Glenmuir, the Scottish golf clothing brand, has agreed a historic five-year partnership with Ryder Cup Europe which brings their association to nearly 40 years. The Lanark-based company will be the official licensee of the 2020, 2022 and 2024 matches and, to celebrate, the brand has launched a 2020 Ryder Cup collection.

“Being part of this truly global sporting spectacle since 1987 is a great honour for Glenmuir,” said Mikhel Ruia, Glenmuir’s managing director.

“The Ryder Cup is the most treasured trophy in of golf and represents pride, passion and partnership. This ethos is aligned with Glenmuir’s own team values with everyone focused on crafting premium quality, functional and elegant products made using sustainable and renewable methods.”

The deal takes in matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, Marco Simone in Rome and Bethpage Black in New York.

“Ryder Cup Europe and Glenmuir have a long-standing association,” said Tom Johnson, Ryder Cup Europe’s head of marketing, said, “and we are delighted to extend this partnership across the next three Ryder Cups.”