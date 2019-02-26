Georgia Hall becomes R&A ambassador as part of £80m investment in women’s golf

Georgia Hall, the Women’s British Open champion, is to play a leading role in helping to get more women and girls into golf after becoming an official ambassador for the R&A.

The 22-year-old has been signed up by the governing body on the back of the Women in Golf Charter, which was launched last year.

The R&A is investing £80 million into women’s and mixed golf over the next ten years to boost participation in the sport.

“There is no better-known body in golf than the R&A, so I was extremely honoured to have been invited to be an ambassador for the organisation,” said Hall.

“I am passionate about helping to grow the game, so it’s very natural for me to support the R&A’s great initiatives, particularly for women and children, over the coming years.

“The Women in Golf Charter is a great first step and I look forward to working with them on some exciting initiatives over the next few years”

By making her major breakthrough at Royal Lytham & St Annes last year, Hall became the first golfer in the history of the sport to win the Women’s British Open, the Women’s Amateur Championship and the Girls’ Amateur Championship.

“Georgia is an influential role model for our sport and we are honoured that she has agreed to become an ambassador for the R&A and work with us to promote our activities in women’s and girls’ golf,” said chief executive Martin Slumbers.

“She has shown that talent, hard work and determination can take you to the very pinnacle of our sport and she deserves enormous credit for her victory in the 2018 Women’s British Open.

“We believe that her achievements will inspire many women and girls into taking up golf and going on to enjoy playing as members of clubs with their families and friends.”

Hall will defend her title when the AIG Women’s British Open is staged at Woburn in August.