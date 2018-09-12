Georgia Hall already has eye on 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

Georgia Hall has one eye on next year’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles already as she bids to land back-to-back majors in France this week.

An image of Hall from her debut in the biennial event was used earlier this week to mark it being exactly one year to go until the match in Perthshire, where the Ricoh Women’s British Open champion is a certainty to be on Europe captain Catriona Matthew’s team.

“It’s still a year to go and a lot of golf,” said Hall, sounding a note of caution. “But the Solheim was an amazing experience for me last year. I would love to be on the team and play very well next year for Catriona and Europe.”

Speaking in the build up to the Evian Championship – Matthew is the sole Scot in the field for the season’s final major – Hall revealed she is looking to join Justin Rose as a fellow world No 1 before that third clash between Europe and the US on Scottish soil comes around.

“It would be amazing if an English man and woman were world No 1,” she said in response to Rose having conquered the world in the men’s game earlier this week. “I think that would be incredible. He’s a great role model to look up to in England.”

On the European Tour, Padraig Harrington is looking to take up in the KLM Open where he left off when finishing second to Andrea Pavan in the Czech Masters just under three weeks ago.

“I was very happy with my form there,” said the Irishman as he reflected on his best performance on the circuit for nearly two years. “It’s not always about how you are hitting the ball but more how you’re going out and playing in a competitive environment and playing well. It does bring some confidence for the rest of the season.”

Defending champion and former Scottish Open Stroke-Play winner Romain Wattel is one of seven former KLM Open winners in the field at The Dutch alongside Lee Westwood, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño, Simon Dyson, Ross Fisher, Martin Kaymer and Peter Hanson.