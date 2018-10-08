George Heriot’s win Grafton Morrish event

George Heriot’s have won the Grafton Morrish, the major trophy up for grabs in the Public Schools Old Boys Golf Association, for the first time since 2009, writes Martin Dempster.

Represented by John Archibald, Rory Smith, Fraser Christie, Steven Sinclair, Dave Campbell and David Rudd, they beat Millfield 2.5-0.5 in the final at Hunstanton in Norfolk to claim a sixth success in total in the event.

For Campbell, the victory came in his 100th match in the Grafton Morrish – the first player to reach that milestone. Smith, meanwhile, was playing in his final event as an amateur before having a crack at trying to qualify for the web.com Tour in the US as a professional later in the year.

George Heriot’s beat Warwick, Edinburgh Academy and Seaford College in the opening three rounds before claiming a 2-1 win over Capital rivals Stewart’s Melville in the quarter-finals and then beating Birkenhead 2-1 in the last four.

Christie and Sinclair went unbeaten the whole week, winning six out of of six; Smith and Archibald clamed five-and-a-half points out of six and Rudd and Campbell won three out of six.

In the paid ranks, Kevin Tway made three consecutive birdies in a play-off to seal his first PGA Tour title at the Safeway Open in California.

Tway, son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob, was in a three-way race for the title after finishing on 14-under alongside compatriots Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker.

Snedeker could only manage par on the first play-off hole, the 18th, while Moore and Tway both hit birdies on the first two shoot-out holes. The title was decided at the 10th, Tway carding a 3 on the par-4 for the win.

Snedeker went into the final round with a three-shot lead but had a torrid back-nine in which he dropped four shots as he went on to close with a 74.

Martin Laird was the highest-placed Briton but fell 31 places to joint 46th with a round of 76, including a double bogey on the par-3 second.