Gemma Dryburgh has 'nothing to lose' in Australian Women's Open

Gemma Dryburgh is heading into the weekend with "nothing to lose" in the final two rounds of the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.

A bogey at her last hole in the second round left the Aberdonian facing a nervous wait to see if a one-under-par total would make the cut at Royal Adelaide.

In the end, she made it with a shot to spare and now Dryburgh, the sole Scot in the field, is aiming to climb the leaderboard in the final 36 holes of the LPGA-sanctioned event.

“I haven’t been making many birdies, but I made a few nice six-footers for par, so it was just pretty steady out there today,” she said after signing for a 74 to add to Thursday's opening 71.

“The key for the weekend will be just to relax and see how low I can go - there’s nothing to lose really.”

Also through to the weekend is Melrose-born Karis Davidson, who now lives in Australia and plays mainly on the Japanese LPGA.

She birdied three of her final six holes for a two-under 71 in her second round, making the cut right on the mark.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff shares the lead at the halfway stage with South Korean and reigning Olympic champion Inbee Park on 10 under.

Park started her tournament with a hole-out eagle from 125 yards on Thursday and followed her opening round 6-under with a bogey-free, four-under 69 in the second circuit.

The pair sit one shot ahead of American Jillian Hollis, with another US challenger Marina Alex and Korea's Ayean Cho both on eight-under.