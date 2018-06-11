GB&I suffer record defeat in 40th Curtis Cup

Captain Elaine Farquharson Black admitted her young Great Britain & Ireland team had been outclassed as they ended up on the wrong side of a record-breaking scoreline in the 40th Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge.

The United States’ points total is the highest recorded by any team in the event since they defeated GB&I 14½-3½ at Denver Country Club in 1982.

The winning margin of 14 points also surpassed the record of eleven points set in that same match.

The hosts held a 9-3 lead over GB&I going into the final-day singles matches and wasted little time wrapping up the victory at the venue outside New York.

Sophia Schubert extended the lead for the home side to 10-3 after beating Olivia Mehaffey 2&1 in the first match.

Moments later, Kristen Gillman secured the vital point which clinched the Curtis Cup for the United States after a comprehensive 5&4 win over Annabell Fuller gave them an unassailable 11-3 lead.

The hosts went on to record a clean sweep in the concluding session, with Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam putting up a good fight before she lost 2&1 to Lauren Stephenson.

It was the first time the US had achieved that feat in the singles in 1990, which was also the last time the US won all four sessions of the match.

They claimed all five sessions of this year’s competition, a first since a format switch in 2008.

“We’re obviously very disappointed with the scoreline and all you can do is congratulate the United States on their win and the very high standard of golf they have played this week,” said Farquharson-Black.

“We have played good golf in spells, particularly on the first day, but at this level you have to have more consistency and at times we’ve just not performed as well as we would have liked.

“We have a very young team and the players will have learned lots from this experience which will stand them in good stead for the future. They have given it their all this in this match and I’m very proud of them.”

The US now lead the overall series 29-8-3 and winning captain Virginia Derby Grimes said: “It’s a great feeling and, of course, I’ve never been on a losing side. It’s good to see the team get to experience that winning feeling.

“The whole week has been phenomenal and I can’t say any one moment has stood out. There have been so many great moments.”

The 41st Curtis Cup match will be played at Conwy (Caernarvonshire) Golf Club in Wales in two years’ time.