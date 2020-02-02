Gary Player slams 'greed' in golf as he gives thumbs down to new $240m world tour

Gary Player has hit out at "greed" in golf as he delivered a big thumbs down to a bid to shake up the game with a new world tour.

The nine-time major winner delivered his verdict on the proposed Premier Golf League in Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to attend the inaugural Golf Saudi Summit over the next two days.

Scheduled to be launched in January 2022, the new set would involve 48 elite players competing for a total prize fund of $240 million (£183m).

"The adversity I went through was the reason I became a world champion, no question," said Player, speaking during the final round of the second Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

"And the one thing I learned as a young person was loyalty and gratitude. We are so blessed and so lucky in this world."

The three-time Open champion used the Nedbank Challenge, which he hosts at Sun City, as an example of the rewards on offer on the current traditional circuits, the European Tour and PGA Tour.

"We had the biggest first prize in the world of $2.5 million before they surpassed us in Dubai, yet we couldn't get a big-name American to play in it," he said. When I was a young man, I'd have taken a rowing boy to get to a tournament.

"We never thought athletes across the board would be making the kind of money are making, it is beyond anyone's comprehension.

"Now someone wants to come into golf with a lot of money and ruin a tour or take over a tour where these players have been so fortunate and so lucky."

The breakaway bid has led to European Tour chief and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to warn their respective members about the potential consquences of signing up for a rival circuit.

"These players have signed an obligation," added Player. If you start talking to another tour when you've done that, you are looking for trouble.

"I find a lot of greed in the sport now. I think someone making an average salary each month gets quite disgusted when he sees someone paid $80 million for being a soccer player.

"When someone comes along like this, what do you do? Do you discard the PGA Tour where you've played all your life? Are you just going to say to hell with you now? I don't like that.

"It is crazy to say you don't like money, but it's not as though they are struggling. I think Rory McIlroy made $23 million last year without even taking in his contracts. How much money do you want? Loyalty, to me, is very big."

The new league would involve 48 top players competing in 18 events, 10 of which would be held in the US, with the Australian Open and Dubai Desert Classic reported to targets for organisers.

"Why make it 48?" asked Player, who is attending the inaugural Saudi summit to learn more about the game's rapid growth within the Kingdom. "Why are we getting so selfish that it is down to 48 players?

"Next some guy will come in and make it 20 players. What we have just now with 125 players is not enough, when you think about it because, when you talk about being in the top 125 in the world, you can really play.

"I don't know all the intricacies, but I'd say it it not for me. It might happen, but it doesn't mean to say it is right. I hope it doesn't come to this as I don't want to see a tour with just 48 players."