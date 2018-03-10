Gallacher produces round of day but Sharma and Wallace lead

Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher produced the lowest round of the day with a five-under 67 to sit a shot off the lead heading into the final round of the Hero Indian Open.

The Bathgate man, a member of Europe’s 2014 Ryder Cup-winning team, is looking for a first individual victory in four years and gave himself a fighting chance. Five birdies and an eagle at the par-5 eighth helped propel Gallacher up the leaderboard in New Delhi.

His three-round total of 210 leaves him on six under for the tournament, tucked in nicely behind joint leaders, Matt Wallace and Shubhankar Sharma.

Wallace produced a brilliant battling round of 70 to share the lead with the in-form Sharma.

On a day when just nine players fired under-par rounds, Wallace’s two-under effort moved him to seven under and a position to continue his rapid rise through the ranks.

The Englishman won six times on the Alps Tour in 2016 – including five in as many starts – to earn a place on the Challenge Tour and wasted no time in winning the Open de Portugal to gain his European Tour card.

After three birdies and a bogey in his first five holes yesterday, he led for the first time when he drove the ninth green with an iron and holed a tricky double-breaker for an eagle.

He made three bogeys to a single birdie on the way home but that was good enough to leave him alongside Sharma in top spot.

The Indian has already won twice this season to lead the Race to Dubai and held the 54-hole lead at last week’s WGC-Mexico Championship as his stock conitnues to rise.

The 21-year-old had made four birdies and three bogeys before dropping two shots on the 17th, but a birdie on the last put him back in the lead.

“I’m just looking forward to playing out there again,” he said. “I just want to have fun.”