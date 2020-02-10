Four top golf events cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Golf continues to be hit by the coronavirus, with four big events now having been cancelled due to health concerns.

The LPGA Tour has announced that the Honda LPGA Thailand, scheduled for 20-23 February, and the HSBC Women's World Championship, due to take place the following week in Singapore, have both been called off.

The Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China had already been cancelled by LPGA bosses because of concerns the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China.

In a statement, the LPGA said the decision to call off two more tournaments in the Far East had been made with the health of players and fans in mind.

"It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players," said the LPGA.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon."

The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, which had been due to take place in Thailand this week, has also been postponed by its organisers, the R&A.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “The decision has been taken amid serious concerns for the safety of players and officials travelling during the current coronavirus outbreak.

“Our utmost priority is to ensure their safety and the advice we have received in the last 24 hours is that we should not ask them to travel at this time.

“We will assist all players with their arrangements and hope to reschedule the championship later this year.”

The European Tour is scheduled to stage the Volvo China Open in Shenzhen in April.