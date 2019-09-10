Former Ryder Cup player Brian Barnes dies aged 74

Brian Barnes, who famously beat Jack Nicklaus twice in the one day in the Ryder Cup, has died aged 74 following a short illness.

Addington-born Barnes, who had a Turnberry-born father and Glaswegian mother, represented England at international level until 1971, when he joined the Scottish PGA.

He recorded nine wins on the European Tour and 20 overall in the paid ranks, including the Scottish PGA Championship at Dalmahoy in both 1981 and 1982.

In the first of those successes, he marked his ball with a can of beer in an event that was sponsored by brewing company Drybroughs.

Barnes played for Great Britain & Ireland and, subsequently, Europe in six consecutive Ryder Cups from 1969 to 1979, enjoying a successful partnership with Bernard Gallacher in foursomes and fourball.

But he is best remembered for beating 18-time major champion Nicklaus twice in one day at Laurel Valley in 1975, winning 4&2 in the morning then adding a 2&1 victory.

After turning 50, Barnes, the son-in-law of 1951 Open champion Max Faulkner, won the Senior Open in 1995 and became the first man to successfully defend the title in 1996.

Both those successes came at Royal Portrush, where Faulkner also claimed his Claret Jug victory.

Barnes topped the European Seniors Tour Order of Merit in 1995 and went on the play the Champions Tour in the US in the late 1990s

Arthritis hampered his career and forced him to leave tournament golf in 2000.

