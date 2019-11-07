Fife golf teen Evanna set for glamour event in the Algarve

Rising Fife star Evanna Hynd will be aiming to end the season in style and follow in the footsteps of some of the biggest names in golf next week.

The 17-year-old from Glenrothes is taking part in the 2019 Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship final at Quinta do Lago in Portugal.

Rose, who is sponsoring the tournament for the first time, forms part of an illustrious roll call of previous winners which also includes Ryder Cup colleagues Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, and Ladies European Tour stars Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Melissa Reid and Carly Booth.

Hynd, who plays at Lundin Links Golf Club off a scratch handicap, will be one of 12 girls and boys bidding to add their names to the prestigious honours board when the event – regarded as junior golf’s ‘unofficial Major’ – is held on Quinta do Lago’s famous fairways from November 13-15.

The former Glenrothes High School pupil will arrive in the Algarve with high hopes of challenging for victory after claiming her place in the elite line-up this summer with an impressive round of four-under-par round on her way to winning the Stephen Gallacher Trophy at Dunnikier Golf Club in July.

Now in its fourth decade, the prestigious 54-hole stroke play competition – which will be held on Quinta do Lago’s highly-acclaimed North Course – will be returning to the resort for the fifth time in the last six years, with this year’s finalists coming from all parts of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Heading the line-up will be 2019 Brabazon Trophy winner Ben Schmidt – who succeeded Sandy Lyle as the youngest ever winner of the event – 2017 winner champion and England Boys’ teammate Max Hopkins and England Girls star Charlotte Heath, who finished top of qualifying and who will be making her third successive appearance in the final.

Joining them in Portugal will be England colleagues Rosie Belsham, Rafiah Banday and Mimi Rhodes, whose younger sister Patience has also qualified, while up-and-coming Northamptonshire star Roisin Scanlon is set to become the competition’s youngest ever finalist at the age of just 12.

Three-time Portuguese junior age group champion Calvin Holmes will lead the home challenge while Hugh Adams will arrive in the Algarve as the top qualifier thanks to victory at the Scottish U14 Boys’ Championship.