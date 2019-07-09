Falkirk golfer Ryan Campbell ‘gutted’ after agonisingly missing out on Scottish Open

Falkirk golfer Ryan Campbell agonisingly missed out on qualifying for the Aberdeen Standards Investment Scottish Open after finishing just outside the top four slots, tied in fifth place at last weekend’s qualifier in East Lothian.

Campbell, who plays on the PGA EuroPro Tour after turning professional three years ago, gave himself every chance of being involved at the Renaissance Club this week, posting a first round score of 64 to be four under par at the half way stage at Longniddry in the 36-hole shoot-out.

He still looked in contention towards the end of his second round after a three under par round of 65. However, he was pipped to a top-four spot by Kris Nicol, who grabbed a birdie at the last to finish on eight under, one shot ahead of Campbell, Duncan Stewart and Daniel Young, denying the trio a play-off chance as they sat in the clubhouse.

Afterwards Campbell tweeted: “Gutted to have missed out on qualifying for @ScottishOpen by one shot this weekend after round of 64 and 65. Longniddry Golf Course in great condition. Disappointing though that nothing was done by PGAScotland about slow play. It’s ruining the game.”

Scott Henry clinched the Scottish Open qualifier after beating overnight leader Calum Hill in a play-off with both men finishing on ten under par.

Henry carded a superb 61 in his second round to equal the course record which had been set earlier in the day by Auchterarder amateur Rory Franssen. Henry sealed the £5000 top prize as he rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt to stay alive at the opening extra hole after Hill had hit his approach to six feet then converted a 15-footer as they played the 18th for a second time.

Henry, from The Carrick at Loch Lomond, said: “Being a Scot and a proud Scot, it means a lot to be back playing in the Scottish Open, which is a massive event with massive prize-money and a great tournament.”

Chris Doak and Nicol were the other two players to ensure spots at the Scottish Open next week, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler.