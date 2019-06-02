Ewen Ferguson strikes bronze in Belgian Knockout

Ewen Ferguson recorded the best performance of his professional career as he earned around £55,000 for finishing third in the Belgian Knockout, in which rising Italian star Guido Migliozzi claimed a second win of the season on the European Tour.

In only his eighth event on the main circuit, Ferguson lost to Migliozzi, his Modest! Golf stablemate, in the semi-finals before bouncing back to beat former Scottish Open champion Gregory Havret by four shots in the bronze medal match.

“I feel really good,” said the 22-year-old from Bearsden, who was set to play in the event at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp through an invitation before getting into the field under his own steam last Monday following a couple of late withdrawals.

Referring to his tie against Havret, he added: “I was really grinding out there as I felt really tired starting the match. But, after making a birdie at the second, I picked myself up and felt better. It got quite windy out there and I was happy to keep my ball under control.”

The splendid effort lifted Ferguson, a former British and Scottish Boys’ champion to 136th in the Race to Dubai while it has also earned him a spot in the next regular European Tour event, the €2 million BMW International Open in Germany.

“I was working on my posture,” added the Scot after making birdies at the second, fourth and seventh against Havret, having earlier defeated Malaysia’s Gavin Green in the quarter-finals.

“I was focused on trying to not hit it too hard as I have a habit of doing that sometimes and it worked out quite well.”

It was the latest in a string of eye-catching displays by Scottish players this season, golfers flying the Saltire having now recorded two wins, ten top-five finishes and 15 top-ten finishes.

“My family will be buzzing watching me,” admitted Ferguson, “as will everyone at Bearsden Golf Club, where I have always had great support.”

Migliozzi, below, a 22-year-old from Vicenza, only came through the Qualifying School in November but now has two victories in only 20 events after his triumph in the Magical Kenya Open in March.

This latest success was sealed as he defeated Dutchman Darius van Driel by four shots in the final to make it two victories in three months, having emerged as the title favourite after beating Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, winner in Denmark seven days earlier, in the quarter-finals.

“I’m feeling very good,” said Migliozzi of a win that moves him to 21st in the Race to Dubai while he also climbs into into the top 100 in the world rankings.

“I managed very well this afternoon, all the shots. It’s been great playing like this with such great players.

“I’m playing solid and I will try to continue this quality in the future.”