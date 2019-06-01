Ewen Ferguson into last eight in Belgian Knockout

Ewen Ferguson is chasing a third tartan triumph on this season’s European Tour after progressing to the quarter-finals in the Belgian Knockout in only his eighth appearance on the circuit.

The 22-year-old faces Malaysia’s Gavin Green in the last eight at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp after wins over Austrian Matthias Schwab, Swede Sebastian Soderberg and Spain’s Nacho Elvira.

Ferguson, pictured, who was set to play in the event through an invitation before getting into the field under his own steam last Monday following a couple of late withdrawals, was four under for nine holes in beating Soderberg in the second round. He then recovered from being behind after the first to get the better of Elvira, hitting his opponent with back-to-back birdies at the seventh and eighth to take a two-shot lead then closing the door with a huge drive down the middle at the last.

“It was a brilliant day,” said Ferguson, a former British and Scottish Boys champion. “I played really good all day, hitting so many fairways. I also worked really well with my caddie, staying in the process and not getting ahead of myself. I am really happy.”

Earlier this season, Ferguson recorded his best finish on the main tour when tying for 29th in the South African Open, but now he is in with a chance of adding to 2019 tartan triumphs on the circuit by David Law and Stephen Gallacher in the Vic Open and Hero Indian Open respectively. “It’s a free week for me,” added the Challenge Tour player. “I’m not feeling much pressure. I’m feeling good. It’s been a good week so far and I’ll keep rolling with it.”

Fellow Scot Law missed out on the quarter-finals by losing to Italian Guido Migliozzi in extra holes, which were denied Grant Forrest who tied with Dean Burmester in the first round, but the South African advanced on the strength of being a seed.

Bob MacIntyre, the other Scot to qualify for the knock-out phase, also bowed out in the opening round, but Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who beat him in a thrilling last-day battle in the Made in Denmark event last week, is still standing along with former Scottish Open champion Gregory Havret.