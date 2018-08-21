European Tour co-sanctions innovative Vic Open

Hot on the heels of the inaugural European Team Championships at Gleneagles, European Tour and Ladies European Tour players have been handed another opportunity to compete on the same stage.

Next year’s Vic Open in Australia will be co-sanctioned by the European Tour for the first time, opening the door for its players to take part in an event that has really led the way in innovation in the sport.

It started by offering equal prize money in separate events for players on the two Australian-based circuits - the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and the ALPG.

Players from the Ladies European Tour were then added into the mix and now the strongest fields to date will take part in the 2019 version at 13th Beach Golf Links next February. With the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth taking place the following week, it means that back-to-back European Tour events will be staged in Australia for the first time in 15 years.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful relationship with golf in Australia for many years and this new partnership with the Vic Open is yet another illustration of that,” said Ben Cowen, European Tour’s Director of International Policy. “As well as giving a wonderful playing opportunity for our members, being associated with the Vic Open also fits perfectly with our desire to lead the transformation of global golf through innovation.”

Meanwhile, the success of Scottish players on this season’s Challenge Tour is reflected by Liam Johnston, Robert MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest and David Law all being in a 40-strong field for the Rolex Trophy starting today in Geneva.