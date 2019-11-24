European Tour chief ‘proud’ of Bob MacIntyre - both as player and person

European Tour CEO Keith Pelley has heaped praise on newly-crowned Rookie of the Year Bob MacIntyre - both as a player and a person.

Pelley presented the 23-year-old Scot with the magnificent salver for winning the Sir Henry Cotton Award, as well as the Challenge Tour Graduate of the Year Trophy, in Dubai.

“I would like to congratulate Robert on what was a brilliant first year on the European Tour,” said the Canadian, referring to the left-hander chalking up seven top-10 finishes to end the season as the leading newcomer in 11th spot in the Race to Dubai.

“He is not only a spectacular player and, with seven top-10s, he had a year worthy of receiving both these awards.

“But he’s also an incredible young man off the course, as well, and it’s a testament to his upbringing. We look forward to watching Robert excel on the global stage.”

MacIntyre is the tenth Scot to claim the accolade since the European Tour was founded in 1972 and 12th in total since it was introduced in 1960.

Bernard Gallacher, Sam Torrance, Sandy Lyle and Colin Montgomerie are all among those former winners, with MacIntyre becoming the first to claim it since Marc Warren in 2006.

“There is no doubt you come from a country that is rich in history,” added Pelley. “I think you’ll play a lot of major championships and I know you’ll win a lot of European Tour events.

“You should be proud of yourself, and we’re certainly proud that you’re a member of the European Tour.”

