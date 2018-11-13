Eleanor Cannon nominated for new term as Scottish Golf chair

Eleanor Cannon, the inaugural chair of Scottish Golf, has been nominated for a further three years in the post.

She is set to stand for re-appointment at the unified body’s annual general meeting early next year.

Cannon’s nomination for a new term has been revealed to member clubs ahead of the second Scottish National Golf Centre in Edinburgh at the beginning of next month.

The move, which comes a few weeks after the governing body was given the green light to raise its affiliation fee from £11.25 to £14.50, has also been reported on Scottish Golf’s website.

“Eleanor Cannon, as inaugural chair, has been through the initial wave of transformation within the organisation,” says a statement there.

“With her considerable corporate experience at board level, she will provide continuity to the leadership of the board and accountability to the membership through this next period of investment in the game.”

Stewart Darling, the CEO of Vianet Group plc, has also agreed to stand for a second term as a non-executive director.

However, a place on the board is up for grabs due to Malcolm Kpedekpo opting to step down when his three-year term finishes in March.

“Malcolm has decided that with the organisation on a firm financial footing and with strong internal controls in place, that the time is right to retire as a non-executive director,” states Scottish Golf.

“Malcolm has provided significant and invaluable input to Scottish Golf since our inception in 2015 and Scottish Golf thank him for his considerable contribution to the improved governance procedures within the organisation.”