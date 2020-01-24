Eddie Pepperell says his aim for 2020 is to ‘Stop being a pr***’

Less than three months ago, Eddie Pepperell found himself being disqualified from the Turkish Airlines Open after running out of balls at a time when he had fallen out of love with golf.

Yesterday, the Englishman confirmed he has been well and truly rejuvenated by storming into the halfway lead in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, helped by deciding to copy the claw putting grip used by compatriot Lee Westwood to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week.

After splendid rounds of 69 and 67 on the toughened-up Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club, Pepperell sits one ahead of defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Swedish veteran Robert Karlsson and South African Dean Burmester.

Whether or not Pepperell goes on to claim a third European Tour title here, he is intent on doing things differently this year. “Stop being a pr***,” he replied to being asked about his 2020 goals by The Scotsman. “Get back a bit on the straight and narrow.

“Figured a couple of things out in 2017 and 18, things got a bit away from me last year. Back injury and then before you know it you’re out on a branch rather than being on the trunk.

“I feel like I’m climbing back to the trunk. Good thing is, all the good stuff in the past I’m now doing again, so I can jump higher up the tree from the branch than simply back to the trunk, if that makes sense. Currently somewhere in mid-flight.”

The newly-turned 29-year-old, who carded seven birdies in the second round in the UAE, was not in a good place when he had his Tin Cup moment at the fourth hole at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Turkey when he hit as many as five times before walking off and being disqualified.

“Very frustrated obviously,” he said of that, “but the proudest moment for me was on Friday at Wentworth [in the BMW PGA Championship]. I didn’t want to be there, played so badly in front of friends on Thursday, pathetic, might not have played in the past. Turkey was week after week after week not enjoying playing. That was the way it manifested itself.”

Pepperell’s touch on fast and firm greens has been the key here so far. “I’ve been frustrated for quite a while on greens,” admitted the leader. “Just watching Lee on the greens last week, all due respect to Lee, I was just waiting for that yippy one.

“But it never came and I thought, watching his right arm sitting on the putter, always been a bit bent elbow, like me, just very impressed with how he putted last weekend and, in my room on Sunday night, I thought I’d give it a go. Glad I did.

“I’ve not missed a putt inside five feet. Last week I missed four at this stage. If I don’t do well, it’s usually because I miss a lot of short ones. So far, so good. The speed of the greens really helps. If it was slow greens, I might struggle. But after this week feel I can adapt if they are slow.”

Victor Perez, the Dundee-based Frenchman who has been in cracking form since winning the Dunhill Links Championship in October, sits joint seventh on five under, a shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood after the Englishman carded a best-of-the-day 65 to make his 44th consecutive cut worldwide.

Grant Forrest, who is developing a good habit of shooting low numbers in second rounds, led a six-strong Scottish contingent into the weekend. On his debut in the event, the 26-year-old sits joint 15th on three-under after backing up a gutsy 73 on Thursday with a four-under-par 68.

“I would say the tougher it is, the more I prefer it,” said Forrest after making seven birdies on a course which has the thickest rough he has played on, while the greens are also fast and firm.

Bob MacIntyre is next best among the Scots, sitting joint 32nd on level par after showing what he is made of with a strong finish when he had been in danger of making an early exit. The 23-year-old, who is making his first appearance of the new season, hit an 8-iron from the semi-rough to ten feet for a birdie at the tough par-4 sixth before rolling in a 35-footer for a 2 at the next.

“After not playing for eight weeks, to make the cut here shows where my golf is at,” said MacIntyre after signing for a two-under 70. “I’ve still got the game and the fight right at the end sums up how I play golf – I throw everything at it.”

David Drysdale (71) and Scott Jamieson (71) are tied for 42nd on one over, one better than both David Law (71) and Richie Ramsay (73) in joint 54th. Two-time winner Stephen Gallacher (six over) and Paul Lawrie (nine over) were the odd ones out among the Scots as they missed the cut.