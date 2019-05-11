Eastwood Golf Club on brink of closure

Eastwood Golf Club on the outskirts of Glasgow is close to becoming the latest Scottish club to be forced to shut its doors due to dwindling membership.

The Scotsman understands that an administrator is set to be appointed on Monday after the Renfrewshire club effectively run out of money to keep it in existence.

It is believed that a buyout had been in the pipeline, but that fell through last week, leaving a club that was founded in 1893 on the brink of closure.

“Things have taken a turn for the worse and an administrator is coming in on Monday,” said a source.

Earlier this year, the club, which sits just off the M77 close to Newton Mearns, held an open day to try and attract new members.

It also recently introduced gender-neutral tees, which were aimed at allowing golfers to play from a set of tees most suited to their ability, not their gender.

“We hope we are one of the first of many golf clubs who will make this positive step to enshrining gender equality at the heart of club golf,” said a post on the club’s Facebook page.

A handful of Scottish clubs have been closed down over the past few years, the most recent being Carrick Knowe in Edinburgh and Brunston Castle in Ayrshire.

