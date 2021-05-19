East Lothian trips helped Garrick Higgo become golf's rising star

Garrick Higgo, front left, sits with fellow South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester during a delay on a tee in a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

The 22-year-old from Johannesburg won twice during the European Tour’s recent three-event Canary Islands Swing to climb to 51st in the global standings after starting the year in 90th spot.

He is now set to make his major debut in this week’s US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island as part of an 11-strong South African contingent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the eve of the Wanamaker Trophy event, Higgo admitted that playing in the U.S. Kids Golf European Championships in East Lothian had played a key part in his development.

Playing at Luffness on both occasions, he tied for 14th in his age group in 2013 before claiming a share of 11th spot in the 15-18 year-old event the following year.

In the second of those trips, he also helped the International side retain the Van Horn Cup at Luffness, joining forces with Daniel List to card a six-under-par 66.

“Went over to North Berwick in Scotland for the U.S. Kids events there when I was 12 or 13,” said Higgo in reply to being asked when he’d first started to travel outside South Africa.

“And then when I came to the US for the first time, probably 13, 14 to Pinehurst, and obviously the events get bigger. I went to US Junior and US Am in 2016.”

Former major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel head what is reckoned to be South Africa’s biggest representation in a major for a decade on the South Carolina coast.

“Yeah, South African golf is very good,” said Higgo. “Golf RSA has done a good job in South Africa with their events and bringing us over to Europe, and obviously the guys that decided on their own to come to the U.S. and pursued golf this side, that's a brave move.

“I just think all the South Africans love golf and we love winning and we love to compete. So I think that's a strength we all share.”

A message from the Editor: