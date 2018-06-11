Duston Johnson back to world No 1 after Memphis win

Have your say

Dustin Johnson has regained the world No 1 spot by winning the St Jude Classic in Memphis.

The 33-year-old climbed back above Justin Thomas, who claimed the spot from Johnson last month, with a tournament-winning 19-under-par score.

That was claimed in style as Johnson spectacularly holed out from 171 yards on the par-4 last for an eagle and a six-shot victory.

Johnson’s second tournament win of the season tees up the American nicely for this week’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills,

He is bidding to win the season’s second major for a second time after claiming the title at Oakmont in 2016.

Johnson entered the final day at TPC Southwind in a share of the lead with Andrew Putnam but was quickly handed the initiative when his fellow American made a double-bogey on the first.

He maintained his two-shot lead at the turn and then made birdies on the 13th and 16th before producing that amazing finish to his round.

Putnam finished second with JB Holmes claiming third spot on nine under, a shot clear of 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink and Richy Werenski.

Elsewhere, Annie Park won the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with an 8-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Sakura Yokomine.

Park, a 23-year-old American, had an eagle and six birdies on to complete 54 holes at 16-under 197, a stroke off the tournament record.

Yokomine, the winner of 23 events on the Japan LPGA Tour, flirted with a 59 but parred the par-5 18th for a 61 to tie the course record.

On the Champions Tour, former Open champion Tom Lehman won the Principal Charity Classic when final-round play was washed out at Wakonda Club in Iowa.

Tournament officials delayed the start of the third round by nearly five hours because of rain before deciding to reduce the event to 36 holes.

Lehman had shot a seven-under 65 on Saturday to reach 13 under and take a two-shot lead over Bernhard Langer, Glen Day, Woody Austin and Scott Parel.

It was the American’s 11th title triumph on the 50-and-over circuit.