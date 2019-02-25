Dustin Johnson gets rules ‘break’ en route to WGC-Mexico Championship win

Dustin Johnson conceded he’d benefitted from from a “break” early in the final round before going on to record an impressive five-shot success in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The American is the only player to have won all four WGC events and he took his tally to six at Chapultepec Golf Club with a third triumph in this event.

Rory McIlroy was pleased with his week's work, which included a burst of six birdies in seven holes on the back nine in the final round. Picture: Getty Images

He began the final day with a four-shot lead, but Rory McIlroy had cut that by the time the final group reached the fifth hole.

There, a pushed drive from Johnson ended up at the foot of a tree, leaving him stymied. He was going to have chip out backwards, but due to the fact his right foot was touching a cart part, he got a free drop.

That helped me make an unlikely par and, on the very next hole, McIlroy was declined a similar drop after also leaving himself behind a tree.

He was left having to play out sidewards left-handed and eventually ran up a bogey at the par 5 after finding water with his third shot.

“I got a break there and ended up making a nice par,” admitted Johnson to reporters afrerwards. “That’s why I called the rules official over, just because you almost felt a little bad about it.

“But it was the only way I could play the shot. I even tried to get really close to it and I was still standing on the path, so I was entitled to relief and sometimes the rules work to your advantage.”

To his credit, there was no hint of bitterness from McIlroy about what happened. “I accepted my ruling and moved on, I didn’t ask for a second opinion,” he said. “I knew what happened with Dustin, I can’t control that.

“If the official thought it was reasonable for Dustin to take the drop but not me, then so be it. That’s why we have referees. I could see where he was coming from.”

Johnson closed with 66 to finish on 21-under-par as he claimed a 20th PGA Tour triumph. It was also his second win this year after landing the inaugural Saudi International on the European Tour earlier this month.

“This is a big win for me and it gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year,” said the 34-year-old. “I feel like the game’s in good form right now.

“It’s been a little bit since I’ve been in the lead with this kind of field and this calibre of players. I know Rory’s playing really well, he was not too far behind me, so I definitely felt some nerves there at the beginning of the day.

“I made some really good par saves early in the round on the front nine and that kind of gave me the momentum.

“I knew I was still swinging it well, I just had to give myself some chances and turned it on on the back nine. Me and Rory both played a really good back nine.”

McIlroy reeled off six birdies in seven holes on the back nine as he signed off with a 67 to finish five shots ahead of English duo Paul Casey (65) and Ian Poulter (68) and also Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68) in joint-third.

“It was good,” said McIlroy of his week’s work. “Some weeks you play well and someone just plays better and that’s what DJ did this week. When DJ has got a four-shot lead and goes out and shoots five under par, he’s not going to lose.

“My game is right there, I’m really happy with everything. I’ve just got to stay patient, look at the positives and just keep persisting, putting myself in positions and sooner or later it’ll go my way.”

American Justin Thomas matched his own course record with a 62 to finish on nine-under, a shot ahead of Tiger Woods after he struggled on the greens in closing with a 69.

Russell Knox, the sole Scot in the field, finished in a share of 39th on one-under after a final-round 70 that included three birdies.