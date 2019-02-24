Dustin Johnson four shots clear of Rory McIlroy in WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship as he seeks a sixth World Golf Championships title at Chapultepec Golf Club.

The American is the only player to have won all four WGC crowns and has won this one twice in 2015 and 2017 - the first year it was played in Mexico City.

He led by six after eight holes in round three but had to recover from a double-bogey on the tenth - the first blemish on his scorecard in 57 holes - to post a 66 that moved him to 16 under, four clear of Rory McIlroy.

“I think I’m doing everything really well,” said Johnson, winner of the inaugural Saudi International on the European Tour earlier this month. “I feel like I’m driving it well. I’m really controlling the distance well with the irons, and I just feel good. The putter is pretty good, too.

“I’m going to come out tomorrow and play exactly how I have been playing the last three days. The guys behind me, I’ve got a lot of great players behind me. I’m going to have to go out and shoot a good score probably.”

McIlroy, who led after opening 63 before having to settle for a 70 in the second round, carded seven birdies in a 68 to remain as Johnson’s closest challenger.

“Obviously, four shots behind DJ, it’s going to be a tall order to overcome,” admitted the Northern Irishman. “I was happy with how I played the last ten holes, being one over through the first eight and then playing the last ten in four under was nice, I gave myself plenty of chances.

“But, I need to get off to a better start tomorrow than I did today. If I can do that, hopefully I will be right back in it. I’m going to have to go out there and just play a good round of golf and hopefully that’s good enough.”

Americans Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed, Spaniard Sergio Garcia and Australian Cameron Smith were tare seven shots off the lead in joint-third.

Masters Champion Reed matched the lowest round of the day with a birdie-birdie-birdie finish in a 64 that also featured two eagles - including a chip-in on the par-4 second. Garcia signed for a 69, while back-to-back Australian PGA Championship winner Smith carded a 68.

Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat and England’s Ian Poulter were at eight under, two shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood, David Lipsky, Louis Oosthuizen and Tiger Woods.

Russell Knox, the sole Scot in the field, sits joint-41st on one-over following a third-round 70 - his best effort so far.