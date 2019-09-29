Dundee-based Victor Perez says Dunhill win was made in Scotland

Victor Perez admitted his success had been “Made in Scotland” after becoming the first Frenchman to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, writes Martin Dempster.

The 27-year-old, who beat Bob MacIntyre in a play-off to win the Foshan Open in China last year, lives in Dundee, where his girlfriend, Abigail, is a dental student.

“I practise at Ladybank,” said Perez after picking up a cheque for £640,000 for his maiden European Tour win. “I also work at Panmure quite a bit. Andrew Crerar, the head pro, has been fantastic with me.

“And then I go to Drumoig to play a few rounds because it’s right across the bridge from me from Dundee. I also come here to the Academy at St Andrews because I think they have done a fantastic job redoing the whole chipping area.”