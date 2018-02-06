Duncan Stewart sets sights on getting back in big time

Having lost his European Tour card at the end of last season and slipped to 554th in the global rankings, things have changed dramatically for Duncan Stewart since he partnered Russell Knox in the World Cup at the end of 2016.

The 34-year-old, in fact, is likely to be back playing mainly on the Challenge Tour this season, but this week has afforded him an opportunity on the main circuit.

He’s joining Bradley Neil, Connor Syme and Grant Forrest in flying the Saltire in the ISPS Handa World Super 6, which gets underway tomorrow in Perth, and Stewart is hoping for a repeat performance in the unique event.

Twelve months ago, he came through a play-off after 54 holes of stroke-play at Lake Karrinyup to be among 24 qualifiers for a series of six-hole knock-out matches, losing narrowly in the first round to Japan’s Hideto Tanihara.

“I’m looking forward to this week as I really enjoyed the course last year and it’s a very good event,” said Stewart, who finished 131st in last year’s Race to Dubai despite recording a top ten in the European Masters.

“I felt like I never really played my A game for four rounds last year,” added the Grantown-on-Spey man. “Yes, I had some okay results, but I never ever felt that I was in 100 per cent control of the ball.

“I made a few swing changes with my coach, Hugh Marr, towards the end of last year and my game feels so much better already. I am now confident enough that I can fully commit to shots instead of trying to just guide it as well as not worrying it might go off the planet.

“Although I didn’t quite keep my card last year, I took a lot of positives and the biggest one was that I felt very comfortable in the environment and I’m determined to get back out there full time.”

Home player Brett Rumford defends the title in a field that is spearheaded by former world No 1 Lee Westwood.